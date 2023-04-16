Nikki Haley's Campaign Allegedly Only Raised $8.3 Million After Initial Reports Of $11 Million Haul: Report
Nikki Haley's campaign reportedly exaggerated their fundraising haul.
Earlier this month, it was reported Haley's camp had brought in an impressive $11 million in less than two months of fundraising for the presidential hopeful. However, RadarOnline.com has learned they actually earned nearly $3 million less than they claimed.
"In just six weeks, Nikki Haley’s massive fundraising and active retail campaigning in early voting states makes her a force to be reckoned with," Haley’s campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, said in a statement at the time.
However, the discrepancy was later discovered via paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission on Saturday, April 15, showing that Haley's team seemingly double-counted some of the donations collected from three separate fundraising committees — the main campaign committee, a joint fundraising committee and a leadership PAC.
The mistake allegedly occurred because they double-counted $2.7 million that was first given to the fundraising committee, but was then split and portioned out to the other two committees.
The correct amount raised is now believed to be only $8.3 million.
Ken Farnaso, who works for the Haley campaign as a spokesman, later defended the miscount, explaining they came to the figure by using the same accounting techniques used by other candidates.
This comes as Haley ramps up her fight against Donald Trump for a shot at running as the Republican nominee in the 2024 Presidential Election. Last week, the 51-year-old ambassador slammed the embattled politician for his ongoing legal issues.
"He’s been abused – the way that he has been treated in office and out of office is wrong," she told Phillip Wegmann of RealClearPolitics in a recent interview. "But the American people need to move forward."
"He’s living in the past, and the past is catching up with him in a way that it is causing drama," Haley continued. "We have to move forward. We can’t deal with the drama that’s following him ... We can’t deal with the baggage."
CNN reported the discrepancy was discovered through a Federal Election Commission filing.