Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Testifies That Ex-Prez Raped Her in 1996: 'I'm Here to Get My Life Back'

Donald Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll testified in court this week and reiterated her allegations that the former president raped her in a department store fitting room nearly 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come months after Carroll sued Trump for sexual battery and defamation last year, Carroll took the stand in a New York City court on Wednesday to tell jurors the businessman-turned-president allegedly raped her in 1996.