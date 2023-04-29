Donald Trump Insists GOP Donors Are Abandoning 'Failing Ron DeSanctimonious' Despite Conflicting Donation Reports
On Friday, April 28, former President Donald Trump spent an hour talking with Steve Bannon and bashing Florida governor Ron DeSantis, claiming Republican donors were flocking to support him despite reports the Florida governor received more donations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump appeared on Real America's Voice's War Room show, where he told his former advisor that many of DeSantis's top donors were abandoning his yet-to-be-declared 2024 presidential campaign.
He claimed "off the record," while live, that GOP donors were calling him up to offer up their support over his biggest primary opponent.
"DeSanctis is failing badly. Ron DeSanctimonious," Trump told Bannon, referring to polls that continue to show the former POTUS several points ahead of the Florida Governor.
"He's dead, he's over, his political career. He's going to be looking for a job. They'll be lucky to get a job," the 76-year-old rambled on.
"Comes to me, begs me for an endorsement. I give it to him. He ends up winning the election, winning the nomination, winning the election by numbers that you wouldn't believe," he continued. "And then they shout to him a couple of years later, will you run against the President? 'I have no comment.' Now, no comment means the answer is yes, right?"
- Nikki Haley Predicts Joe Biden Will Die Within 5 Years: ‘The Idea That He Would Make It Until 86 Is Not … Likely’
- Trumps in Turmoil: Ivanka FIRES Family Attorney, Officially Splits From Donald & Brothers
- Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Testifies That Ex-Prez Raped Her in 1996: 'I'm Here to Get My Life Back'
Earlier this week, CNN reported that seven-figure checks were rolling into the Friends of Ron DeSantis organization ahead of the soft launch for the Governor's run for president.
Before his potential clash with Trump, the 44-year-old politician plans to host a three-day donor retreat this weekend in Trump's old stomping grounds in New York. He's also about to kick off a national book tour with events scheduled with several GOP activists nationwide.
Meanwhile, DeSantis is dealing with a legal battle with the Walt Disney company over Reedy Creek.
On Wednesday, April 26, Disney filed a lawsuit against the politician for violating the company's right to free speech.
The filing stated: "Having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution … the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.