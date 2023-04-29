Donald Trump Insists GOP Donors Are Abandoning 'Failing Ron DeSanctimonious' Despite Conflicting Donation Reports

"DeSanctis is failing badly. Ron DeSanctimonious," Trump told Bannon, referring to polls that continue to show the former POTUS several points ahead of the Florida Governor.

"He's dead, he's over, his political career. He's going to be looking for a job. They'll be lucky to get a job," the 76-year-old rambled on.

"Comes to me, begs me for an endorsement. I give it to him. He ends up winning the election, winning the nomination, winning the election by numbers that you wouldn't believe," he continued. "And then they shout to him a couple of years later, will you run against the President? 'I have no comment.' Now, no comment means the answer is yes, right?"