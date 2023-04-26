Donald Trump Is Considering Naming Ron DeSantis His VP on 2024 Ticket: 'He’s Listening, but Hasn’t Agreed'
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering whether to name Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his running mate in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after months of attacks waged against DeSantis by Trump, the former president’s campaign team is reportedly urging Trump to consider naming the Florida governor as his vice president in an effort to secure the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election.
But while Trump is said to be “listening” to his campaign team’s suggestion, the embattled ex-president has reportedly not yet made a decision.
“Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP, and he’s listening, but hasn’t agreed,” one source familiar with the matter told Page Six on Tuesday.
“Supporters say the VP offer would stop DeSantis from opposing [Trump] and offer a ‘youthful conservative vigor’ to the slot, which Biden doesn’t have,” the insider continued. “DeSantis would also bring in big money to the campaign.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis has yet to officially announce his own 2024 White House bid – although he is allegedly preparing to do so at the end of May.
The source who spoke to Page Six also claimed DeSantis is considering holding off on a run for the presidency until 2028, and that the Florida governor is currently “testing the waters” in connection to a potential White House bid.
“DeSantis wants to raise money and test the waters, but what he really wants to do is run in 2028 after Trump wins or loses – with him or without him,” the insider said. “It’s early days, but some donors are pushing for a partnership.”
Meanwhile, a new poll published on Tuesday found that 58% of Republican primary voters plan to back Trump in next year’s election. Only 21% said they would back DeSantis should he throw his hat into the ring.
The news that Trump is considering naming DeSantis as his vice president on his 2024 ticket also comes just hours after the former president told Newsmax host Greg Kelly he is “very down” on the Florida governor during an interview on Tuesday.
“Look, right now, I’m very down on him,” Trump said. “I’m very disappointed in him, because I’m a loyal person, maybe to a fault.”
“I’m a loyal person and somebody gets you into office and then you’re telling people: ‘Well, I don’t know if I’ll run against the president,’” the former president continued. “You know, I mean, life shouldn’t have to work that way, but it does, and that’s OK, too.”