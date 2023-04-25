Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Dubs Don Lemon the 'Dumbest Man on Television' While Celebrating Former CNN Star's Firing

Trump Dubs Don Lemon the 'Dumbest Man on Television' After CNN Firing
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 25 2023, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump called Don Lemon the “dumbest man on television” this week after the former CNN star was abruptly fired from the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump’s fiery remarks came on Monday night, just hours after CNN confirmed Lemon was out at the network after 17 years.

Article continues below advertisement
Trump Dubs Don Lemon the 'Dumbest Man on Television' After CNN Firing
Source: Mega

“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”

This was not the first time the former president dubbed Lemon the “dumbest person on television.”

In 2019, Trump trashed Lemon after the now-unemployed journalist accused the then-president of being a racist during a Democratic presidential debate.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world,’” Trump fumed at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
Trump Dubs Don Lemon the 'Dumbest Man on Television' After CNN Firing
Source: Mega

“Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair, or is he too dumb (stupid) to understand that,” Trump continued. “No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes — and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lemon was suddenly fired from CNN on Monday morning.

According to Lemon, he only learned that he was axed from the struggling network after being informed by his agent on Monday morning – although CNN released a statement claiming Lemon refused an opportunity to meet with management regarding the matter.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon announced in a tweet. “I am stunned after 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
Trump Dubs Don Lemon the 'Dumbest Man on Television' After CNN Firing
Source: Mega

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he added. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson was also fired from Fox News on Monday morning.

While Trump slammed Lemon and celebrated the fact the former CNN star was axed from the network, the former president admitted he was “shocked” and “surprised” about Carlson’s departure from Fox News after 14 years.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Trump Dubs Don Lemon the 'Dumbest Man on Television' After CNN Firing
Source: Mega

“I’m shocked, I’m surprised,” Trump told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday. “He’s a very good person and a very good man. And very talented, as you know, he had very high ratings. So, we’re just learning about it almost as we speak … that was something, that’s a big one.”

“I don’t know if it was voluntary, or was it somebody fired? But I think Tucker has been terrific,” the embattled former president continued. “He’s been, especially over the last year or so, he’s been terrific to me.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.