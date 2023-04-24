Accused Misogynist Don Lemon TERMINATED From CNN After 17 Years Without Warning

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he wrote on Twitter moments ago, revealing he is "stunned."

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Lemon continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."