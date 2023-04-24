Accused Misogynist Don Lemon TERMINATED From CNN After 17 Years Without Warning
Don Lemon is out. The embattled anchor was fired from CNN without warning after being accused of having a history of misogynistic and "diva-like" behavior in the newsroom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon, 57, who had been moved from primetime to mornings alongside co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, was let go on Monday. Here's the kicker — no one at CNN told him about his termination. Lemon found out he was jobless from his agent after nearly two decades at the network.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he wrote on Twitter moments ago, revealing he is "stunned."
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Lemon continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
Lemon signed off on a good note.
"With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business and I wish them the very best."
- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre REFUSES Interview With CNN's Don Lemon: Source
- Cable News Brawl: Don Lemon Explodes On GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy For 'Splaining' Black History
- CNN Boss Gives Don Lemon Glowing Review: Chris Licht Ignores Embattled Host's Scandals At Industry Event
Lemon's termination comes just weeks after CNN boss Chris Licht gave Don a glowing review in front of his peers despite the anchor's long list of scandals and backlash.
Earlier this year, Don age-shamed the entire female population, and his alleged history of misogyny was exposed by Variety this month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The CNN honcho caught flak from audience and staffers over how he's handled Lemon's behavior, including when Don "screamed" at his morning show co-anchor Kaitlan for allegedly "interrupting" him during a December broadcast.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lemon had a second blowup after he discovered his altercation with Kaitlan made the company's newsletter.
Before Lemon's firing, Licht had been accused of running a boy's club and protecting Don at all costs.
Don offended his female co-anchors and viewers when he said women are in their primes during their "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s" while talking about presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51.
Days after the age-shaming remarks, Licht announced the CNN's vet anchor would undergo "formal training" despite calls for his termination.