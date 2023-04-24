Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Don Lemon
Exclusive Details

Accused Misogynist Don Lemon TERMINATED From CNN After 17 Years Without Warning

don lemon cnn call age shaming nikki hall not in prime
By:

Apr. 24 2023, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Don Lemon is out. The embattled anchor was fired from CNN without warning after being accused of having a history of misogynistic and "diva-like" behavior in the newsroom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Lemon, 57, who had been moved from primetime to mornings alongside co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, was let go on Monday. Here's the kicker — no one at CNN told him about his termination. Lemon found out he was jobless from his agent after nearly two decades at the network.

don lemon apologizes nikki haley not in prime
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he wrote on Twitter moments ago, revealing he is "stunned."

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Lemon continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

Article continues below advertisement

Lemon signed off on a good note.

"With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business and I wish them the very best."

MORE ON:
Don Lemon

Lemon's termination comes just weeks after CNN boss Chris Licht gave Don a glowing review in front of his peers despite the anchor's long list of scandals and backlash.

Earlier this year, Don age-shamed the entire female population, and his alleged history of misogyny was exposed by Variety this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
don lemon screamed kaitlan collins fight cnn staffers shaken
Source: Mega

The CNN honcho caught flak from audience and staffers over how he's handled Lemon's behavior, including when Don "screamed" at his morning show co-anchor Kaitlan for allegedly "interrupting" him during a December broadcast.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lemon had a second blowup after he discovered his altercation with Kaitlan made the company's newsletter.

Before Lemon's firing, Licht had been accused of running a boy's club and protecting Don at all costs.

Article continues below advertisement
stephen colbert don lemon sweatshirt hoodie cnn
Source: Mega

Don offended his female co-anchors and viewers when he said women are in their primes during their "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s" while talking about presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51.

Days after the age-shaming remarks, Licht announced the CNN's vet anchor would undergo "formal training" despite calls for his termination.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.