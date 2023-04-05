Don Lemon EXPOSED: Shocking Texts, Misogynistic Behavior, Diva-Like Antics

Don Lemon is walking a fine line at CNN, with insiders claiming the network's higher-ups are paying close attention to the embattled anchor after a string of instances — including his outburst on co-star Kaitlan Collins and age-shaming comments about Nikki Haley — sparked backlash — and now, his alleged threatening text messages, misogynistic behavior, and "diva-like" antics are coming to bite him in the backside, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: Mega

In 2008, Lemon scored a spot co-anchoring CNN’s Live From weekday show alongside Kyra Phillips. The tension between the two stars quickly ensued, with Lemon allegedly tearing up photos and notes on and inside Phillips' desk in frustration after the network sent her off on assignment in Iraq — a highly coveted job Lemon was overlooked for. But his alleged retaliation didn't stop there.

While dining with members of CNN's news team, Phillips allegedly revealed the first of two hostile texts she had received from an unknown number. “Now you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it," the message warned. She was visibly shaken over the texts and reportedly enlisted the help of network bosses to identify the sender. An investigation was allegedly launched, and the text messages were reportedly tracked back to Lemon, reported Variety.

Source: Mega Kyra Phillips

Lemon was abruptly moved to the weekends, no longer co-anchoring with Phillips. That was the last time he co-hosted with a female until his duties at CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Collins. A CNN spokesperson denied the allegations, telling the outlet, “Don says the alleged incident never occurred and that he was never notified of any investigation. CNN cannot corroborate the alleged events from 15 years ago.”

Source: Mega Nancy Grace

Phillips and Collins aren't the only female television personalities that Lemon has allegedly had issues with. He shocked staffers when he openly mocked Nancy Grace on air. While Grace declined to comment, an insider said the famous legal commentator "thinks he’s an ass." They alleged that Lemon's always been “rude, dismissive and really unfamiliar with the [news] content being discussed." An eyewitness to the Grace incident added, “That was the beginning of when you knew that Don was kind of volatile and didn’t say good things about women."

There was also an alleged incident regarding Soledad O’Brien, where Lemon reportedly questioned her race in front of roughly 30 staffers in an editorial meeting after she landed the hosting gig of CNN’s high-profile Black in America docuseries. According to witnesses, Lemon suggested O'Brien isn't Black, allegedly questioning why she got the job as host. “Don always wanted to be front and center on anything high profile, especially anything involving race,” one source stated. While O’Brien wasn’t present for the editorial meeting, she didn't seem surprised. “Don has long had a habit of saying idiotic and inaccurate things, so it sounds pretty on brand for him," she told Variety. Again, the CNN spokesperson denied the incident. “Don, Soledad and others have in the past correctly referred to her Afro-Cuban heritage as it is a unique part of her personal story. But Don denies making any related remark in a derogatory way," they said in response.

Source: Mega Soledad O’Brien

Former CNN consultant Goldie Taylor claimed she was blacklisted from the network after critiquing Lemon’s rant about the Black community, including telling men to “pull up your pants" and suggesting the fashion trend stems from prisoners and same-sex intercourse. "I am personally banned from a network b/c, ironically enough, I dared disagree w/ a black man publicly abt black life […] I don’t throw rocks and hide my hand. That network is @CNN and the anchor is @donlemon,” she tweeted in 2016.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon "screamed" at his CNN This Morning co-anchor Collins, accusing her of "interrupting" him after their broadcast on December 8, 2022. The altercation happened in front of "shaken" staff members. He had a second blowup after discovering his temper tantrum was highlighted in the company newsletter. "Don lost his mind internally and after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," a well-placed insider told us in February.

Source: Mega Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins

Besides his alleged fights with his female colleagues, sources told Variety that Lemon reportedly smells of misogyny and often acts like a diva by skipping editorial calls, showing up late to the newsroom, and allegedly used to flaunt a frowned-upon relationship with a much younger staffer. "As fast as you could make a rule, Don would bend it," one former senior executive revealed.

Insiders claimed he's a shameless name-dropper who makes it his mission to socialize with important people. Staffers and bosses began allegedly questioning Lemon's journalistic ethics in 2021 when his text message to Jussie Smollett warning the actor that the Chicago police doubted his hate crime story was exposed in court. "He should have been benched in that instance. No question," one long-time employee said.

However, CNN had Lemon's back about the incident. “CNN reviewed the incident in question at the time and found that any interaction was an act of journalism as Don was attempting to prompt a response from Mr. Smollett and book him for his show,” a spokesperson for the network stated. Lemon has continued to survive with the network despite everything — but RadarOnline.com is told higher-ups have their eyes glued on his behavior amid his pathetic ratings.

