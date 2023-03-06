CNN Anchors Take Sides: Don Lemon Feels He’s Being ‘Ganged Up On’ In The Wake Of Nikki Haley ‘Not In Her Prime’ Scandal — As Poppy Harlow & Kaitlin Collins ‘Buddied Up’

Don Lemon has been sulking on the set of CNN This Morning and feels like he’s being “ganged up on” by his co-anchors Poppy Harlow & Kaitlin Collins, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, the tension on the set of the ratings-challenged morning show hasn’t improved in the past couple of weeks since Don’s scandal over remarks about Nikki Haley.