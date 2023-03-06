CNN Anchors Take Sides: Don Lemon Feels He’s Being ‘Ganged Up On’ In The Wake Of Nikki Haley ‘Not In Her Prime’ Scandal — As Poppy Harlow & Kaitlin Collins ‘Buddied Up’
Don Lemon has been sulking on the set of CNN This Morning and feels like he’s being “ganged up on” by his co-anchors Poppy Harlow & Kaitlin Collins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, the tension on the set of the ratings-challenged morning show hasn’t improved in the past couple of weeks since Don’s scandal over remarks about Nikki Haley.
Last month, Don said on-air, “Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s."
Lemon apologized hours later writing, “The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it.”
A source tells RadarOnline.com, since the incident, “Don is acting like he’s the victim. He is very quiet behind the scenes. He is moping around the joint like he’s the one who has been wronged.”
Another insider revealed, “Poppy and Kaitlin have buddied up and the bond between them is stronger than ever.”
“While they have publicly taken Don at his word that he is truly sorry about what he said, the reality is that the relationship between the three of them had been fractured for some many weeks before,” the source added.
Another source said things aren’t looking good for Don with execs. Another insider said, “Poppy and Kaitlin had private discussions about the situation and are both on the same page. There is a movement rising inside CNN and it isn’t in support of Don.”
They added, “There is a lot to be said about the strength of two women who have risen through the ranks. It is not that they don’t like Don—they do, and they don’t find him entirely offensive—but they also realize the power of their positions.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, following his Nikki Haley comments, Don was taken off the air for a couple of days. He had a private conversation with CNN honcho Chris Licht and agreed to “formal training” with the network to avoid future slip-ups on air.