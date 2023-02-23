Don Lemon 'Privately Seething' Over Negative Response To His 'CNN This Morning' Return After Age-Shaming Scandal
Don Lemon is fuming over the backlash his CNN This Morning return has caused after his misogynistic and ageist comments about women in their prime.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that “Don is privately seething" and "furious at the response.”
Already problematic Lemon, 56, caused even more havoc for the struggling network last week when he declared that women are in their primes in their "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s" while discussing presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51.
"Don already has a strained relationship with [Chris] Licht, dating back to the uncertainty he faced about his future when the latter took over from Jeff Zucker," the source explained.
Lemon's latest blunder didn't help their relationship as Licht, too, faced backlash for allowing Don back on the air after announcing the veteran anchor would undergo "formal training." While many believed Lemon only got a slap on the wrist for his offense — especially in light of his outburst on co-anchor Kaitlan Collins, 30 — RadarOnline.com is told that Don is resentful.
"Don told friends he thought he was treated shabbily," the insider spilled about his relationship with Licht. "There was a lot of speculation that he was going to be fired, and he resented the fact that he had no clarity at the time."
The source said that Lemon's ego was bruised when Licht yanked him from primetime to morning television, forcing him to leave his own show to co-host with two less experienced anchors — Collins and Poppy Harlow, 40.
"Then, when Chris reshaped mornings, Don was promised he’d be the face of the program and it would carry his name," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "He really thought Poppy and Kaitlin were going to have second and third billing. He thought it was going to the Don show, with two extras!"
The well-connected source also revealed that Lemon's "frustrated and surprised at how things have turned out."
Don has been feuding with his female co-anchors, angering Poppy with his women in their prime statement and "screaming" at Collins after accusing her of "interrupting" him.
While Licht continues to give Lemon passes, RadarOnline.com has learned that the big boss might not be so understanding. David Zaslav, the President of Warner Bros, who put Licht up for his position, is said to be at his last straw with Don.
He allegedly believes that Lemon is 100 percent responsible for the mess he's created with the Haley crisis and the drama with his co-hosts. Sources tell Puck News that the Warner Bros. boss was already wary of Don — and there may not be a strike three.