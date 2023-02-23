Scooter Braun Accused Of Using Media Influence To Cover Ex-Wife's Alleged Affair, Source Claims

Music mogul Scooter Braun was accused of using his high-profile status to persuade media outlets against covering his ex-wife's alleged affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The allegation dated back to one of Braun's biggest deals in the industry, when he purchased country label Big Machine, which included Taylor Swift's musical catalog, over the Summer of 2021.

During that time, Braun, 41, was contacted by media outlets after he filed for divorce from his ex-wife Yael Cohen.

The music agent was accused of trading exclusive stories with the media in exchange for silence on Cohen's alleged infidelity.