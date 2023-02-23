Scooter Braun Accused Of Using Media Influence To Cover Ex-Wife's Alleged Affair, Source Claims
Music mogul Scooter Braun was accused of using his high-profile status to persuade media outlets against covering his ex-wife's alleged affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The allegation dated back to one of Braun's biggest deals in the industry, when he purchased country label Big Machine, which included Taylor Swift's musical catalog, over the Summer of 2021.
During that time, Braun, 41, was contacted by media outlets after he filed for divorce from his ex-wife Yael Cohen.
The music agent was accused of trading exclusive stories with the media in exchange for silence on Cohen's alleged infidelity.
According to The Blast, the reporter who reached out to Braun in 2021 had dirt on all parties involved, including the music mogul.
The insider claimed that Braun and Cohen separated after the celeb manager discovered his ex-wife's relationship, which aligned with his official divorce filing in July 2021.
Amid the major Big Machine buyout, the source claimed that Braun admitted he had been distant from his marriage while he focused on the multimillion-dollar deal.
Throughout that period, Braun and his ex-wife continued to live together as they worked to reconcile their marriage to no avail.
The impact of the stressful period was made public as well. Page Six reported that Braun checked in to a California treatment center for depression.
With clientele including the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, news of Cohen's alleged cheating spread quickly among media outlets — and Braun was contacted repeatedly for comment on his marriage issues.
The source claimed that amid Braun fielding calls from the media, he attempted to downplay his ex-wife's alleged infidelity and pushed exclusive stories about himself instead.
"He attempted to make the argument that she was not a public figure, and asked that other stories be run in its place," said one insider of the music manager.
Unfortunately for Braun, Cohen became a public figure through their divorce and her ex-husband's high-profile job — and he was also accused of having an affair with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.
After the dust settled, Braun and Cohen eventually finalized their divorce.
Braun kept retained a $65 million mansion and private jet, while Cohen walked away with $20 million, child support from Braun and the family's $30 million home.
Braun and Cohen share joint custody of their three children.