Kim Zolciak's Speed Racer Husband Kroy Pulled Over By Georgia Police, Cited For Driving 88 MPH In 65 MPH Area
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s husband Kroy was pulled over by police last month for speeding near the couple’s Georgia home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, an officer caught Kroy driving 88 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on January 7 at 7:33 PM.
Kroy was driving a Blue 2019 Cadillac Escalade. The Don’t Be Tardy star paid a fine and the case was closed.
The speeding ticket drama comes as Kroy and Kim are facing foreclosure on their home in Alpharetta, Georiga.
According to a legal notice, Truist Bank has started the process of foreclosing on the property. Kim and Kroy purchased the 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,900 sq. ft. pad for $880k back in 2012.
The reality stars are accused of defaulting on the loan back in August. The home is set to be sold at a public auction in March.
“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the notice read. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”
Sources close to Zolciak claim the entire situation is a “misunderstanding” and said she has no plans to move out of her home.
Zolciak’s daughters Ariana and Brielle were questioned by a cameraman at the airport about the drama and they denied the reports. The two claimed to have slept in the home last night and said their family isn’t packing up.
The two told everyone to check on them after the alleged sale date to see if they were still living at the pad.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the foreclosure drama, for the past couple of years, Zolciak has been haunted by a $215k judgment she owed to American Express.
The credit card company accused the ex-RHOA star of refusing to pay up on her bill. After being granted a default judgment, American Express even tried to garnish Zolciak’s reality show paychecks.