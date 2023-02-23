Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer Rushing To The Altar After Dad's Dementia Diagnosis, Wants Him To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Pregnant Rumer Willis has been planning her own shotgun wedding so she can tie the knot while her increasingly debilitated dad, Bruce Willis, is still able to take part in it, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Rumer desperately wants her father to not only remember her wedding but participate,” said a family friend.

In March 2022, the Die Hard star, 67, announced he’d been diagnosed with the rare brain disorder aphasia, which jumbles communication skills while causing progressive damage. “The fact that doctors have said he could have as little as a few years left before the worst effects of the aphasia assert themselves is driving the decision for Rumer to get married as quickly as possible,” said a source.

“In some ways, it’s a wonderful gift for her to give to her dad considering that she’ll have to do a lot of the planning while pregnant. But everyone in the family knows that time is of the essence,” added the insider. Rumer — Bruce’s 34-year-old daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, 60 — announced in December she was expecting with musician boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Sources have spotted her with an enormous sparkler on her ring finger recently. “Bruce is already planning to walk Rumer down the aisle and give a big speech,” said a family source. “It gives him something to look forward to and fight for — along with the birth of Rumer’s baby!” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bruce’s family has been “cherishing every single moment” with him.

"Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and [his current wife] Emma," a source revealed. "She's taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him. If she's not there by his side, she's calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice." "Bruce can't say much, and it doesn't seem like he's grasping much of what others say," the insider said. "So Emma's really been the voice and communicator for him."

Sources say his entire family has been rallying around him during the hard times. "They know he won't be around forever," the insider revealed. "So, they're cherishing every single moment."