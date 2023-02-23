Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For Los Angeles Sexual Crimes
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced today in Los Angeles to 16 years behind bars on sexual assault charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Weinstein, 70, was previously sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York court in 2020 for separate sexual assault charges.
In December 2022, Weinstein was found guilty of sex crimes in Los Angeles.
Prior to receiving the additional prison time, Weinstein maintained his innocence and claimed the California-based case was a "setup."
"I maintain that I’m innocent. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn’t know me. This is about money," Weinstein told the court. "Please don’t sentence me to life in prison."
The ousted executive added that he did not "deserve" the additional sentence — and his attorneys requested that his sentencing be concurrent with his previous New York sentence since he was 70 years old and in poor health.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Allegations from Jane Doe 1, a model and actress, held the weight of Weinstein's Los Angeles conviction.
Jane Doe 1 delivered powerful testimony of the impact that Weinstein's assault in a Beverly Hills Hotel room had on her — and noted that before the incident, she was "excited" for her future and was a "happy and confident woman."
"I thought I did something wrong because he chose me that night. I thought I did something wrong for him to do that to me," Jane Doe 1 said during her testimony. "I soon became invisible to myself and to the world. I lost my identity. I was heartbroken, empty and alone."
Weinstein was acquitted of one charge and the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision on three charges.
One of the three charges that the jury was unable to come to an agreement on related to California Governor Gavin Newsom's filmmaker wife, Jennifer Sibel Newsom, who was revealed to be Jane Doe 4.
Four additional charges, that related to an unnamed woman who did not testify, were also dropped.
Since allegations of Weinstein's abuse of power within the industry were made public in 2017, following reporting from The New York Times and The New Yorker, women across Hollywood came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and sparked the now infamous #MeToo movement.
The #MeToo movement did not stop with Hollywood's A-list, either. Women across social media shared powerful and disturbing first-hand accounts of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
While the world watched Weinstein's empire crumble beneath him, the ousted executive denied the accusation and filed a motion to appeal his 2020 New York conviction.