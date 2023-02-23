Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For Los Angeles Sexual Crimes

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced today in Los Angeles to 16 years behind bars on sexual assault charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Weinstein, 70, was previously sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York court in 2020 for separate sexual assault charges.

In December 2022, Weinstein was found guilty of sex crimes in Los Angeles.

Prior to receiving the additional prison time, Weinstein maintained his innocence and claimed the California-based case was a "setup."