Judge Rules Mel Gibson Cannot Be Questioned On Past Anti-Semitic Remarks If Called To Testify In Harvey Weinstein Trial

A woman, known as Jane Doe #3, accused Weinstein of sexual battery by restraint and allegedly spoke with the Braveheart actor about the incident.

Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled Gibson may be called to court to share what his friend told him about the alleged attack. However, Mark Werksman, who currently serves as one of Weinstein's attorneys, claimed the 66-year-old should be cross-examined over previous anti-Semitic comments.