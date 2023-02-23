Lady Susan Hussey BACK To Performing Royal Duties For Princess Anne After Resignation Over Racist Remarks
Lady Susan Hussey is back in the "royal fold" after resigning from her palace aide position following a racist incident at Buckingham Palace last year.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Princess Anne has extended an olive branch to Queen Elizabeth II's former lady-in-waiting, giving Hussey the chance to perform royal duties again.
Anne realized she would not be able to attend the memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston in Chelsea, so she reached out to her family friend.
"Lady Susan was formally asked to represent the Princess Royal at the service," an insider said, per Daily Mail, adding that it's "great" to see her back. "She was more than happy to do so. Her official position was recorded in the order of service."
Lady Susan's role, however, was not mentioned in the daily bulletin documenting all official royal duties, which noted the King and Queen Consort were represented by the Earl of Rosslyn.
Sources said "it is usually only those representing the King or the Queen Consort at memorials who are recorded in the Court Circular."
Earlier this week, eyewitnesses saw Lady Susan visiting Buckingham Palace and using the staff entrance, just weeks after she was seen attending church at St. Mary Magdalene, a service that King Charles and Princess Anne also attended.
Hussey left her Lady of the Household position in November of last year after Black domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani accused her of asking racially-loaded questions at a Buckingham Palace event to combat violence against women.
The reception was hosted by Queen Camilla, and Fulani attended on behalf of Sistah Space, detailing how she suffered "a form of abuse" during her brief exchange with Lady Susan, who asked her where she was "really from."
"What nationality are you?" Fulani said Hussey asked, questioning "where do your people come from?" and "what part of Africa are you from?"
Fulani explained she made it crystal clear that she was British.
Following the incident, Buckingham Palace announced she resigned and apologized after "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" were made.
"Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect," echoed a spokesman for Prince William and Kate Middleton in a statement about his godmother.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that King Charles was "absolutely horrified and humiliated" by Camilla not taking action against her companion at the time, indicating it may take some time for Lady Susan to be fully welcomed back into the royal mix.