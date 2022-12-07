Your tip
King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racism Incident At Queen’s Event

Source: mega
Dec. 7 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide.

On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”

At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space.

Source: mega
Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants. Lady Susan badgered her about where she was from asking “What part of Africa are you from?” and at one point saying, “No, but what nationality are you?”

Ngozi called the incident traumatizing.” She said it was bigger than one individual. It’s institutional racism.”

A rep for the Palace said the comments were “deeply regrettable” and announced that Lady Susan stepped down.

A spokesperson for Prince William and Princess Kate said, “Racism has no place in our society.”

Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles has been working overtime behind the scenes to clean up the PR mess.

Now, Palace insiders claim Charles is furious that Camilla did not address the matter at the event. An insider said Camilla was close by when Lady Susan was rudely interrogating Ngozi about where she was from.

The incident took place “over several minutes,” according to Ngozi.

“There’s no way Camilla didn’t know what Lady Susan was doing as she was standing just feet away,” a Palace insider revealed. “But she did nothing to stop the harassment.”

Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle feel “vindicated” by the situation after they complained about racism at the Palace years back.

“Harry and Meghan feel vindicated that racism is being exposed and think it’s a good thing that Ngozi Fulani outed Lady Hussey,” said a source. “Harry couldn’t stand this woman!”

Harry and Meghan have yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

