King Charles 'To Axe Staff At Windsor Castle In The Coming Weeks,' Workers 'Extremely Worried About Their Futures'

It's also possible King Charles may cut inactive members such as Prince Harry or Prince Andrew from the Counsellors of State position — something the red-headed prince would be upset about.

"There is some rumor or discussion about whether or not he will change the rules over who can deputize for the monarch, for example in cases where the monarch is incapacitated through health," British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti shared. "And that would be understandable if he did push to do that and have it cleared through Parliament, because just on a practical level, which means we put personal and emotional concerns aside, it doesn't seem to make sense that someone who lives in America would be anywhere in the line for actually deputizing for the King of the United Kingdom, it doesn't make sense."