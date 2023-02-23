Kim Zolciak Denies Her Georgia Mansion Is Set For Foreclosure: 'Telling Everyone It's A Misunderstanding'
Kim Zolciak appears to be in denial — or just confused — about her Georgia mansion hitting the auction block. RadarOnline.com learned the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been downplaying the news to pals, telling those in her inner circle that she and her family aren't going anywhere.
As this outlet reported, Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann's $2.6 million property is scheduled to go to the highest bidder on March 7, based on a notice from Truist Bank published this month.
That means the family might only have a few weeks left in their home despite what Zolciak is telling her friends.
Documents showed that Truist Bank hired a law firm and began foreclosure proceedings last August based on a $1.65 million mortgage the embattled couple received in 2013.
However, an insider told People that Kim "is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out." The ex-reality star is allegedly insisting that "she's not moving."
Interestingly enough, sources told RadarOnline.com the same thing in November when the foreclosure rumors first began swirling. Kim took to social media at the time to clear up the news.
"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she said last year. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."
But Kim's money woes don't stop at her Georgia mansion.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the former Bravolebrity was ordered to pay American Express more than $215k after blowing off a lawsuit that accused her of refusing to pay her credit card bill.
AMEX even went after her Don't Be Tardy wages, attempting to seize her TV paychecks over the money allegedly owed.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, show that in August 2019, the credit card company fired off a letter to the production company behind RHOA and Don’t Be Tardy, instructing it to “hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, belonging to the Defendant or obligations owed to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next 179 days.”
However, the production company informed AMEX it didn't have any money owed to Kim since she was no longer a housewife and Don’t Be Tardy ended in 2020.
While she might be in denial about the foreclosure, Kim is still trying to earn a buck. The fallen reality star — and her family — are hawking their "slightly worn" clothing online.