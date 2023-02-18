Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days: Family 'Cherishing Every Single Moment' After Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

The news comes after they revealed Bruce had aphasia — a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate that typically occurs after a brain injury or stroke. Because of his condition, he was forced to step away from acting in March 2022.

"Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," a source revealed. "She's taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him. If she's not there by his side, she's calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice."