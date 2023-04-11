CNN Boss Gives Don Lemon Glowing Review: Chris Licht Ignores Embattled Host's Scandals At Industry Event
Chris Licht continues to have Don Lemon's back. The CNN boss ignored the controversial news host's string of scandals and gushed about his performance to a room full of industry colleagues as Lemon watched in the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Licht was put on the spot when asked about Lemon making headlines for all the wrong reasons at Semafor's Media Summit in New York City on Monday night. Don recently age-shamed the entire female population, and his alleged history of misogyny was exposed by Variety last week.
The CNN honcho caught flak from audience and staffers over how he's handled Lemon's behavior, including when Don "screamed" at his morning show co-anchor Kaitlan Collins for allegedly "interrupting" him during a December broadcast.
"How do you navigate Don Lemon, who is directly in my line of sight," the host asked, referencing Don sitting in the audience. Giving a smile and a wave to his star anchor, Licht responded, "Don Lemon is a lightning rod because he really came to prominence during an era where that was celebrated and encouraged in prime time."
He didn't stop there.
"That is not CNN's prime time. The world has moved on from that. Don has moved on from that," he insisted. "Don was the first one to go, 'I'm tired of having to set my hair on fire every night. I wanna try something, new. And so the Don Lemon, who's in Memphis getting that incredible reporting, is the Don Lemon we have in the morning — not the one who was in prime time.
"And we both agree that is the Don Lemon we want."
- Female Staffers Accuse CNN Of Hypocrisy Over Don Lemon: Accusations Fly ‘A White Straight Male Would Have Been Fired' Over Similar Misogyny, Diva-Like Behavior
- Hot Mic Moment: CNN's Don Lemon Caught Trash-Talking Jon Stewart
- Don Lemon Awkwardly Celebrates Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Birthday After On-Set Tension & Blowup
Licht navigated through his answer but seemingly failed to address the question. As RadarOnline.com reported, the network's boss has been accused of running a boy's club and protecting Lemon at all costs.
The 57-year-old host offended his female co-anchors and viewers when he said women are in primes during their "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s" while talking about presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51.
Days after the age-shaming remarks, Licht announced the CNN's vet anchor would undergo "formal training."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Staffers and viewers alike were floored by the decision, with Megyn Kelly alluding to the industry's "boys club" — in which they will protect each other at the expense of its female employees.
Following his outburst on Collins, Lemon was told to go home and "cool off" for the day. It's being reported Collins wants to work with Don "as little as possible" following the tense altercation.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Lemon "went ballistic" on colleagues after learning his outburst on Collins was highlighted in a company newsletter.
While Licht appears to be protecting Don, the boss above him, David Zaslav, allegedly believes that Lemon is 100 percent responsible for the mess he's created. Sources claimed he was already wary of Don — warning, there may not be a strike three.