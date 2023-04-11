CNN Boss Gives Don Lemon Glowing Review: Chris Licht Ignores Embattled Host's Scandals At Industry Event

Licht was put on the spot when asked about Lemon making headlines for all the wrong reasons at Semafor's Media Summit in New York City on Monday night. Don recently age-shamed the entire female population, and his alleged history of misogyny was exposed by Variety last week.

The CNN honcho caught flak from audience and staffers over how he's handled Lemon's behavior, including when Don "screamed" at his morning show co-anchor Kaitlan Collins for allegedly "interrupting" him during a December broadcast.