CNN SLAMS Don Lemon's 'Inaccurate' Statement About Sudden Firing: Network Claims He Failed To Meet With Management

Lemon shared the news this morning, claiming, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN." Don took the opportunity to slam CNN, alleging he had no indication he was going to lose his job.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."