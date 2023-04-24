CNN SLAMS Don Lemon's 'Inaccurate' Statement About Sudden Firing: Network Claims He Failed To Meet With Management
Don Lemon is still bringing the drama despite being fired from CNN. The unemployed news anchor's former network has slammed the accusations that he was terminated without warning by calling his statement "inaccurate," RadarOnline.com can report.
As this outlet reported, scandal-plagued Lemon, 57, was axed from CNN on Monday after 17 years of service. The shocking move came just weeks after his alleged history of misogynist and "diva-like" behavior in the newsroom was exposed by Variety.
Lemon shared the news this morning, claiming, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN." Don took the opportunity to slam CNN, alleging he had no indication he was going to lose his job.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he continued. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
However, CNN claimed that's not true. A spokesperson for the network called his take on the situation "inaccurate."
"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," the network shot back.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Don's alleged misogyny was just the tip of the iceberg. Lemon's been walking a fine line after it was revealed he "screamed" at his morning show co-anchor Kaitlan Collins for allegedly "interrupting" him during a December broadcast.
The incident left staffers "shaken," with sources claiming Kaitlan wanted to work with Lemon as "little as possible" following the unpleasant interaction.
This outlet exclusively shared that Lemon had a second blowup after he learned that his temper tantrum was highlighted in the network's newsletter after it made headlines.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," an insider told RadarOnline.com in February.
He also offended his female co-anchors and viewers at home when he said women are in their prime during their "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s" while talking about presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51.
Days after the age-shaming remarks, CNN's boss Chris Licht announced the vet anchor would undergo "formal training" despite calls for his termination.
While Lemon is currently out of a job, we've learned he might have an opportunity to join the NewsNation team. The cable organization has been collecting embattled anchors, like his ex-CNN colleague Chris Cuomo. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that former Good Morning America hosts-turned-lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes might land at NewsNation too.