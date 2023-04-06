CNN Shake-Up: Kaitlan Collins Being Given ‘Trial Run’ In Primetime Slot As Questions About Her Future At Morning Show Swirl After Don Lemon Clash
Kaitlan Collins will be saying goodbye to mornings and hello to primetime — at least for a while. Chris Licht is giving the CNN anchor a trial run at the highly-coveted 9 PM slot beginning next week after the altercation with her CNN This Morning cohost Don Lemon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This outlet has learned that it's both a trial run to see how she stands up against the polished primetime bigwigs and an indication that CNN will be loading up on Donald Trump coverage following his arrest and arraignment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Collins slipped into primetime with ease two weeks ago, pulling double duties on the morning television program as well as appearing on a nightly news program.
Collins — who turns 31 on Friday — looked comfortable hosting the highly sought-after time block, holding her own alongside regular nighttime anchors —which likely agitated her archenemy Lemon, who was yanked from this nightly news program and demoted to sharing the screen on AM TV.
The trial run, first reported by Puck News, comes at an interesting time as Lemon's alleged misogynistic behavior, threatening texts to his female co-star, and "diva-like" antics dating back 15 years ago were exposed by Variety on Wednesday.
Collins' possible jump to nighttime news also comes months after it was discovered Lemon, 57, had a meltdown on his much younger co-anchor, "screaming" at Kaitlan and accusing her of "interrupting" him following their broadcast on December 8.
His temper tantrum left Collins "visibly upset," with sources claiming she wants to work with Don as little as possible. She even dumped her United Talent Agency agent, Jay Sures, who also represented Lemon, and threatened to leave New York and move back to Washington, D.C.
Their feud continued to deepen when Lemon blurted out on live television that women are no longer in their prime after "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s" while discussing presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51. Their third co-anchor Poppy Harlow was said to be furious at Lemon over the comment and rushed off the set for a "well-timed” bathroom break with Collins following her.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lemon had a second outburst after discovering his argument with Collins was highlighted in the company newsletter.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," an insider shared in February.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.