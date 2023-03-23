CNN's Kaitlan Collins Takes Over Primetime After Blowup With Morning Show Costar Don Lemon
Kaitlan Collins pulled double duty on Wednesday, working alongside her CNN This Morning co-anchors Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow in the AM and moving into primetime in the evening. Collins, 30, slid into the nighttime hosting gig easily — a move that likely agitated her television archenemy Lemon, who used to dominate CNN's evening news coverage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Collins looked comfortable hosting the coveted time block, holding her own alongside regular nighttime anchors while discussing the grand jury's highly-anticipated decision on Donald Trump's possible indictment.
The timing is interesting for Collins to be placed in a role that Lemon held so dear. The jump comes months after it was discovered Lemon had a meltdown on his much younger co-anchor, "screaming" at Collins and accusing her of "interrupting" him following their broadcast on December 8.
Lemon's temper tantrum left Collins "visibly upset," with sources claiming she wants to work with Don as little as possible. She even dumped her United Talent Agency agent, Jay Sures, who also represented Lemon.
Insiders also alleged that Collins threatened to leave New York and move back to Washington, D.C., after Lemon's blowup.
Lemon and Collins never repaired their relationship. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lemon had a second outburst after discovering his argument with his co-anchor was highlighted in the company newsletter.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," an insider shared in February.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Lemon continued to fuel the fire when he claimed that women are in their prime during their "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s" while discussing presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51. Harlow was said to be furious at Lemon over the comment and rushed off the set for a "well-timed” bathroom break with Collins following her.
But their beef runs deeper than the altercation and Don's age-shaming remarks.
An insider revealed that Lemon's ego was bruised when CNN boss Chris Licht yanked him from primetime to morning television, forcing him to leave his own show to co-host with two less experienced anchors.
The well-connected source said Lemon's "frustrated and surprised at how things have turned out."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.