CNN's Kaitlan Collins Takes Over Primetime After Blowup With Morning Show Costar Don Lemon

Collins looked comfortable hosting the coveted time block, holding her own alongside regular nighttime anchors while discussing the grand jury's highly-anticipated decision on Donald Trump's possible indictment.

The timing is interesting for Collins to be placed in a role that Lemon held so dear. The jump comes months after it was discovered Lemon had a meltdown on his much younger co-anchor, "screaming" at Collins and accusing her of "interrupting" him following their broadcast on December 8.