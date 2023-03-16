CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Threatens To Move Back To Washington D.C. After Morning Show Blowup
Chris Licht's morning show continues to fall apart at the seams, with one of the stars threatening to relocate hundreds of miles from CNN This Morning's helm in New York City after experiencing a fallout with her co-anchor.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Kaitlan Collins, 30, had private conversations about returning to Washington, D.C., leaving her on-air frenemy Don Lemon, 57, and Poppy Harlow, 40, in the dust. The revelation comes three months after Lemon blew up on Collins, "screaming" and accusing her of "interrupting" him after their December 8 broadcast.
His outburst left Collins "visibly upset" and staffers who witnessed the altercation "shaken." She is said to want to work with Lemon as little as possible. Collins — the youngest chief White House correspondent in CNN's history — distanced herself more by dropping her United Talent Agency agent, Jay Sures, who also represents Don.
Lemon and Collins never repaired their relationship after Don's temper tantrum. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lemon had a second blowup after discovering his argument with his much younger co-anchor was highlighted in the company newsletter.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," an insider shared.
CNN declined to comment on the second outburst when we reached out.
Don continued to anger his female co-hosts when he claimed women are in their prime during their "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s" while discussing presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51.
Harlow was said to be furious at Lemon and rushed off the set for a "well-timed” bathroom break with Collins following her.
Their feud runs deeper than the altercation and Don's foot-in-mouth comment. A source revealed that Lemon's ego was bruised when Licht yanked him from primetime to morning television, forcing him to leave his own show to co-host with two less experienced anchors.
The well-connected insider also revealed that Lemon's "frustrated and surprised at how things have turned out."
Licht has continued to give Don passes, instructing the television veteran to undergo "formal training" after the backlash for his age-shaming remarks — however, RadarOnline.com discovered that the big boss might not be so understanding.
Punk News claimed David Zaslav, the President of Warner Bros, who put Licht up for his position, is at his wits-end with Don.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He allegedly believes that Lemon is 100 percent responsible for the mess he's created on the air and with his co-anchors. Sources said the Warner Bros. boss was already wary of Don — and there may not be a strike three.
With Collins threatening to leave CNN This Morning's home base, the show's future remains unclear.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.