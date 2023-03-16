CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Threatens To Move Back To Washington D.C. After Morning Show Blowup

Chris Licht's morning show continues to fall apart at the seams, with one of the stars threatening to relocate hundreds of miles from CNN This Morning's helm in New York City after experiencing a fallout with her co-anchor.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Kaitlan Collins, 30, had private conversations about returning to Washington, D.C., leaving her on-air frenemy Don Lemon, 57, and Poppy Harlow, 40, in the dust. The revelation comes three months after Lemon blew up on Collins, "screaming" and accusing her of "interrupting" him after their December 8 broadcast.