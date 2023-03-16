Kaitlan Collins Axes Agent She Shared With Don Lemon In Latest 'CNN This Morning' Shakeup

CNN This Morning star Kaitlan Collins recently axed the agent she shared with embattled co-host Don Lemon as tensions within the struggling news network continue to grow, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This week, shortly after Lemon came under fire for “screaming” at Collins before coming under fire again for controversial remarks Lemon made regarding GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, it was revealed Collins dumped her United Talent Agency agent, Jay Sures.