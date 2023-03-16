Kaitlan Collins Axes Agent She Shared With Don Lemon In Latest 'CNN This Morning' Shakeup
CNN This Morning star Kaitlan Collins recently axed the agent she shared with embattled co-host Don Lemon as tensions within the struggling news network continue to grow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This week, shortly after Lemon came under fire for “screaming” at Collins before coming under fire again for controversial remarks Lemon made regarding GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, it was revealed Collins dumped her United Talent Agency agent, Jay Sures.
Although Sures still represents Lemon, sources close to Collins told the New York Post that the female CNN This Morning co-host’s relationship with her agent had “soured” as tensions between Collins and Lemon grew.
“Jay was effectively not repping her,” one network insider told the outlet, citing the incident on December 8 when Lemon “screamed” at Collins behind the scenes after the 30-year-old interrupted the 57-year-old on-air.
Collins is now reportedly represented by Ari Emanuel’s agency, William Morris Endeavor, although it is unclear exactly when she fired Sures and ended her relationship with United Talent Agency.
“We wish her well with her future endeavors,” Sures told the Post on Wednesday, further confirming Collins had jumped ship for another agency.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the growing tensions between Collins and Lemon first surfaced late last year after Lemon “screamed” at Collins following a broadcast on December 8.
“Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” one insider spilled after the incident, while another source said, “At this point, Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible.”
Lemon then caused outrage weeks later after he indicated former South Carolina Nikki Haley – who recently announced her 2024 White House bid – is not “in her prime” despite only being 51.
“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime,” Lemon said in February. “Sorry, when a woman is in her prime is in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”
While Lemon quickly apologized for his shocking remarks, his controversial comments reportedly caused both Collins and fellow CNN This Morning co-host Poppy Harlow to storm off the set.
“This ongoing situation is frustrating,” one CNN insider said at the time “His comments were misogynistic and sexist.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, all of this comes as CNN continues to suffer its lowest ratings in nine years as new boss Chris Licht struggles to turn around the apparently failing news network.
“At this stage, you have to wonder whether the halcyon days are long gone for an institution that was once considered the worldwide leader in news,” a network insider told us in January. “Stick a fork in it, it’s done.”