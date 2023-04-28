Ron DeSantis Lashes Out at Reporter Over Guantanamo Bay Torture Allegations: 'That’s Totally, Totally B.S.'
Ron DeSantis lashed out at a reporter this week over allegations the Florida governor tortured a Guantanamo Bay detainee during his military service two decades ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking outburst took place as DeSantis held a press conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, Israel on Thursday.
Shortly before the event in Jerusalem on Thursday, former Republican-turned-video influencer Ron Filipkowski unearthed a 2018 interview in which DeSantis detailed the ways in which Guantanamo Bay commanders would force-feed detainees who were refusing to eat.
“Everything at that time was legal in nature one way or another so the commander wants to know: ‘How do I combat this?,’” DeSantis said in the 2018 interview with CBS News.
“One of the jobs of the legal adviser would say: ‘Hey you actually can force feed, here is what you can do, here are kind of the rules for that.’”
Filipkowski then juxtaposed the Florida governor’s 2018 interview with a clip of a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, Mansoor Adayfi, claiming DeSantis was not only present but also laughing as Adayfi was force-fed in 2006.
Meanwhile, DeSantis – during a recent interview with Piers Morgan – denied being involved in the controversial force-feeding and alleged torture of detainees during his military service at Guantanamo Bay nearly 20 years ago.
But when asked about the allegations, and the newly resurfaced clip of him with CBS News from 2018, the Florida governor snapped at a reporter and said the accusations are “totally, totally B.S.”
“No, no, no, no all that’s B.S., totally, totally B.S.,” DeSantis fumed in Jerusalem on Thursday, according to Mediaite.
“Okay think about it, do you honestly believe that is credible?” he continued. “So this is 2006, I am a junior officer, do you honestly think they would have remembered me?”
“Of course not, they are just trying to get into the news because they know people like you will consume it because it fits your preordained narrative that you are trying to spin,” DeSantis went on. “Focus on the facts and stop worrying about the narrative.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thursday’s outburst in Jerusalem was just the latest incident involving DeSantis and a reporter as he continues his world tour of Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom.
