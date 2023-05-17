‘I Hope He Wouldn’t, But I Don’t Know’: Bill Barr Doesn't Rule Out Allegations Rudy Giuliani Schemed With Donald Trump to Sell Pardons for $2M Apiece

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr refused to rule out the recent allegations that Rudy Giuliani schemed with former President Donald Trump to sell pardons for $2 million apiece, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the newest development to come after a former female staffer accused the former New York City mayor of sexual assault and harassment in an explosive 70-page lawsuit on Monday, Barr appeared on Fox News to discuss the lawsuit and the allegations charged against Giuliani therein.