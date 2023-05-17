‘I Hope He Wouldn’t, But I Don’t Know’: Bill Barr Doesn't Rule Out Allegations Rudy Giuliani Schemed With Donald Trump to Sell Pardons for $2M Apiece
Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr refused to rule out the recent allegations that Rudy Giuliani schemed with former President Donald Trump to sell pardons for $2 million apiece, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the newest development to come after a former female staffer accused the former New York City mayor of sexual assault and harassment in an explosive 70-page lawsuit on Monday, Barr appeared on Fox News to discuss the lawsuit and the allegations charged against Giuliani therein.
“This is someone who worked for Rudy Giuliani, who alleges not only sexual assault and harassment, but that she has evidence that he tried to sell pardons for $2 million apiece, which he and President Trump would split,” Fox News host Bret Baier said on Tuesday.
“Do you think that that’s possible?” Baier then asked Barr.
“Uh, I’m skeptical about that,” Barr responded, although he then admitted he could not rule out the possibility. “I don’t think Rudy Giuliani would do that. I hope he wouldn’t, but I don’t know.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former Giuliani staffer Noelle Dunphy filed a bombshell 70-page complaint against her former boss on Monday.
Dunphy accused Giuliani of sexual assault, harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct in the lawsuit, and she also claimed to have evidence that Giuliani and Trump schemed to sell presidential pardons for $2 million apiece during the former president’s sole term in the White House.
According to Dunphy, Giuliani and Trump would then split the $2 million between themselves.
- Rudy Giuliani Ignores Sexual Assault Accusations in First Appearance Since Ex-Employee Filed Bombshell Lawsuit
- 'Made Him Feel Like Bill Clinton': Rudy Giuliani Accused of Making Ex-Staffer Perform Sexual Acts During High-Profile Calls in Bombshell Lawsuit
- Rudy Giuliani Trashes Fox News, Slams Host Brian Kilmeade for Targeting Steve Bannon: 'Brian is Better Than That'
Elsewhere in the newly filed lawsuit, Dunphy accused Giuliani of abusing his power and subjecting her to demeaning treatment during her employment from January 2019 to 2021.
She alleged that Giuliani pressured her into sex acts as a condition of her role and that he would make her perform sex acts during important calls.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump,” one portion of the 70-page lawsuit read.
“Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him 'feel like Bill Clinton,’’ the complaint continued.
Although Giuliani has not yet responded to the new complaint filed against him by Dunphy on Monday, his legal team said in January that Giuliani "categorically denies all of the allegations of this frivolous complaint."