Ex-Prez Donald Trump Spars with 'Nasty' Kaitlan Collins During Town Hall, Refuses to Acknowledge 2020 Election Results
Ex-president Donald Trump refused to acknowledge the results of the 2020 presidential election during the CNN Republican town hall event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump sparred with CNN This Morning co-host Kaitlan Collins, who hosted the event at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.
The GOP frontrunner claimed that the United States was being ruined by "stupid people" during Wednesday night's divisive town hall.
Collins kicked off the town hall by giving Trump the opportunity to denounce baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which he refused to do.
While on the topic of the 2020 election, Collins asked Trump whether or not he felt he owed then-Vice President Mike Pence an apology, after Pence claimed the former president "endangered his life" on January 6.
"No, because he did something wrong," Trump replied. "He should've put the votes back to the state legislatures and I think we would've had a different outcome."
Later, Collins questioned why Trump waited three hours before instructing his supporters to leave the Capitol on January 6, Trump deflected accountability and blamed inaction on Nancy Pelosi.
"One of the big problems was that Nancy Pelosi — crazy Nancy as I affectionately call her," Trump told the New Hampshire crowd. "Crazy Nancy and the mayor of Washington were charged as you know of security."
Collins pushed back and brought up testimony from Trump's former defense secretary.
"But your acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, at the time, he says you never gave a formal order to deploy the National Guard," Collins reminded Trump.
"Excuse me, just the opposite," Trump quipped back in defense.
As for insurrectionists who have been sentenced to prison time for their actions that fateful day, Trump said he was "inclined to pardon many of them." Trump noted not "every single one" but "it will be a large portion of them."
Trump often talked over Collins as she tried to interject and steer his longwinded answers back on track, particularly when he went on tangents about Pelosi and the Biden administration.
When he was asked about the Manhattan jury's verdict this week, which found him liable of sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll, Trump responded by bashing his accuser.
Trump repeated his claim that he did not know Carroll and called the trial a farce.