'Unfortunately or Fortunately': Donald Trump Doubles Down on 'Grab Them by the P----' Comments in Deposition Over Alleged Sexual Assault
Donald Trump was grilled over his comments made to former Access Hollywood star Billy Bush back in 2005, doubling down during a deposition in an ongoing trial.
Trump was being deposed because E. Jean Carroll is suing him for battery and defamation. RadarOnline.com has learned that during the former president's questioning under oath, he was put in the hot seat about his infamous hot mic remarks on the set of Days of Our Lives, where he was making a cameo appearance at the time.
"You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet," he said in the 2005 audio. "And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." Trump added, "Grab 'em by the p----. You can do anything."
Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, questioned the former commander-in-chief about his treatment of women over the years, bringing up that viral audio.
"That's what you said, correct?" she asked.
"Well, historically, that's true with stars," Trump explained. Moments later, he continued, "If you look over the last million years, I guess that's been largely true."
"I guess that's been largely true, not always, but largely true," Trump went on. "Unfortunately or fortunately."
When asked if he considered himself to be a star, Trump thought for a second and replied, "I think you can say that, yeah."
The deposition was part of an ongoing civil lawsuit trial in New York City in which closing arguments are expected to begin Monday.
Carroll claimed Trump raped her in the '90s, and he vehemently denied her accusations by calling her story a "hoax," stating that he was not even physically attracted to her.
During the deposition, he also blasted his accuser as "sick" and a "whack job."
Trump has no obligation to testify or make an appearance in the courtroom, unless he wants to take the stand. Lawyers for Carroll and Trump rested their case on Thursday.