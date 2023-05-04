Ex-Trump Advisor Rips His Current Staff as ‘Chronically Unemployable Losers’ From the ‘Swamp’
Ex-Trump advisor, Jenna Ellis, has trashed his current staff and defended his rival Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Ellis, who served as a senior legal adviser to the ex-Prez, unloaded on Twitter.
“I respect President Trump, but I’m tired of his campaign hypocritically accusing Ron DeSantis of doing things THEY do,” Ellis said in response to a strategist claiming certain polls that said Trump was “struggling” were funded by “a shady polling company made up of Bush, Romney, Rove, Ryan, and Even Soros-Linked Operatives.”
“Since they insist on lying about DeSantis, I have created a running list of Team Trump’s ties to Jeb [Bush], The Swamp, and Woke corporations,” Ellis wrote.
Ellis then provided alleged evidence that Trump’s staffers had their own connections to “woke corporations” and elite Republicans.
The former Trump friend said she had “nothing against these Trump operatives” personally.”
However, she argued Trump’s staffers shouldn’t criticize others for connections to Bush and other members of the Republican establishment when they had ties to both themselves.
Later, Ellis said that while Trump had quality employees around him, she claimed there were some “chronically unemployable losers whose livelihoods depend on him.
She said Trump’s team is “terrified of DeSantis.”
Ellis’ comments come days after Trump roasted his ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over DeSantis. Back in February, the now-Fox News host suggested DeSantis take on Trump in the run for President.
Earlier this week, Trump reshared a post from his ex-employee writing, “I guess Kayleigh is no longer speaking so favorably about DeSanctimonious now that his Polls are shot!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has continued to dominate DeSantis in the majority of political polls despite his ongoing legal issues.
Last month, in one poll, Trump widened his lead to 37 points. Other polls showed his popularity growing with his base after he was hit with a 34-count criminal indictment.
The twice-impeached former president has been turning up the heat on DeSantis and even released a recent attack ad that referenced rumors the Florida Governor eats pudding with his fingers.