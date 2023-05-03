Ron DeSantis' Office Overtaken by Protestors Demanding Meeting with Florida Governor

The protestors from the Dream Defenders alliance organized at the State of Florida Capitol building as part of the group's nationwide demonstration, Freedom to Learn.

In a statement shared with RadarOnline.com, the Dream Defenders detailed the purpose of their peaceful protest.

"Gov. DeSantis and Republican lawmakers have chosen to attack many of Florida's most vulnerable and historically marginalized communities with policies that attack who they are, who they love and how and what they learn," said protestor Dwight Bullard, Sr. Political Advisor at Florida Rising.