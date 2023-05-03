Ron DeSantis' Office Overtaken by Protestors Demanding Meeting with Florida Governor
Protestors swarmed the office of Ron DeSantis on Wednesday and demanded a meeting with the controversial Florida governor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Dream Defenders demanded that DeSantis meet his constituents face-to-face, as they called for an end of right-wing attacks on democracy.
The protestors from the Dream Defenders alliance organized at the State of Florida Capitol building as part of the group's nationwide demonstration, Freedom to Learn.
In a statement shared with RadarOnline.com, the Dream Defenders detailed the purpose of their peaceful protest.
"Gov. DeSantis and Republican lawmakers have chosen to attack many of Florida's most vulnerable and historically marginalized communities with policies that attack who they are, who they love and how and what they learn," said protestor Dwight Bullard, Sr. Political Advisor at Florida Rising.
While the demonstration was part of the organization's nationwide mission, Florida protestors tailored their message to call out the Sunshine States current legislation, which has led a crusade against "woke" ideology.
The Dream Defenders stated that they met at the Capitol in "hopes of not only getting a joint meeting with DeSantis but of painting a vision of painting an alternative to the country that extremist politicians like DeSantis are creating."
The message came after DeSantis divided constituents on issues like his "Don't Say Gay" bill, boarder security and immigration and a widespread crackdown on curriculum from elementary to college level classrooms.
Under DeSantis' watch, popular children's books have been banned by the state, as well as the teaching of historically accurate events like the Civil War, Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras.
Protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol expressed their reason for taking over DeSantis' turf.
"By virtue of being born, we are entitled to a real dignified democracy that gives us a say on our blocks, in our cities, in our schools, and the places we work," said Dream Defenders co-director Nailah Summers-Polite.
Also present at the sit-in was Julia Daniel, Assistant Director of Showing Up for Racial Justice.
"He stokes division to try and make white people afraid and I'm here to say that we will not be divided or tricked because we know that we are stronger when we stand together," said Daniels.