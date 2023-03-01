Donald Trump Supporters Protesting Ron DeSantis Ordered To Leave Florida Governor's Book Signing
Former President Donald Trump’s supporters were ordered to leave a book signing event held this week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 44-year-old governor and potential 2024 GOP presidential nominee was promoting his new book, The Courage to Be Free, at a bookstore in Leesburg, Florida.
But shortly after the event started, Trump fans gathered outside the Books-a-Million store with flags and signs supporting the former president and opposing DeSantis.
A video from the confrontation since released online captured a security guard telling the Trump supporters that “anyone wearing Trump [gear] has to go right now.”
“Free speech, free speech!” the former president’s supporters chanted after being ordered to leave.
“I’m sorry guys,” the guard continued. “I have to call LPD now.”
According to the local Florida paper Village-News, the city’s police captain was subsequently called to order the DeSantis protestors to move away from the bookstore’s private property.
“When the Trumpers refused to leave the parking lot, a Leesburg police captain was called by mall security to eject them from mall property,” the outlet reported.
“He advised the Trump backers that they were on private property and would have to move to the sidewalk,” the report continued. “The protesters grudgingly obeyed.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gov. DeSantis is expected to enter the race for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.
If so, the popular Florida politician would pose a direct threat to Trump who already announced his 2024 White House bid in November.
The incident at DeSantis’ book signing on Tuesday also came shortly after Trump attacked Fox News over the conservative news network’s extensive coverage of the Florida governor and his potential 2024 run for president.
"FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there's not much time left for Real News," Trump wrote on Monday via his social media platform Truth Social.
"The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has 'TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,' but they barely show it,” Trump added. "Isn't there a big, beautiful, network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!"