Ex-Prez Donald Trump Slams Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for Supporting Political Rival Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump took aim at his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she supported his political opponent Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While DeSantis has yet to officially announce his 2024 presidential campaign, the controversial Florida governor has emerged as Trump's biggest hurdle to claiming the Republic nomination.

Trump sparked a tense debate between key figures from his MAGA base when he threw McEnany under the bus in a Truth Social post over the weekend.