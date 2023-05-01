Ex-Prez Donald Trump Slams Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for Supporting Political Rival Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump took aim at his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she supported his political opponent Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While DeSantis has yet to officially announce his 2024 presidential campaign, the controversial Florida governor has emerged as Trump's biggest hurdle to claiming the Republic nomination.
Trump sparked a tense debate between key figures from his MAGA base when he threw McEnany under the bus in a Truth Social post over the weekend.
Trump wasn't shy about his feelings toward McEnany when he reshared a post from his former press secretary.
"I guess Kayleigh is no longer speaking so favorably about DeSanctimonious now that his Polls are shot!" the embattled ex-president captioned his post.
McEnany's original post was in regard to an interview Trump gave to ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.
"Trump excels when he talks policy, emphasizes his experience, and reminds Americans how safe our country was on his watch," McEnany wrote in her original post.
While she did not mention DeSantis or even ridicule her former boss, Trump's remarks appeared to hit back at a prior statement when she urged DeSantis to run for president.
"How can you wait when you are currently the hottest governor in Republican politics…?" McEnany asked the Republican governor back in February.
After Trump reshared McEnany's post, outspoken MAGA-head Laura Loomer chimed in and blasted Kayleigh as an "ingrate."
"Over the last few months, she’s been a cheerleader for @GovRon DeSantis even though she owes her career to President Trump," Loomer wrote in her post. "She still hasn’t endorsed him for 2024. #Ingrate."
The remark did not go over well with Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for Trump's 2020 campaign, who also accused the MAGA base of harassment.
Ellis hit back at Loomer and made it clear that the ex-press secretary did not "owe her career to Trump."
"She was a CNN contributor and the RNC spokesperson prior to her roles with Trump’s campaign and Admin," Ellis wrote in defense of McEnany. "She’s also a graduate of Harvard. Her own hard work and faithfulness to Christ advanced her career."
"Just because someone did a phenomenal job for Trump ALSO, it doesn’t mean we all owe him whatever he demands out of 'loyalty' forever for all our own hard work prior, during, and after him," the former Trump campaign lawyer continued.
Ellis added that she, McEnany, and other women previously associated with Trump "simply moved forward" with their lives like "normal" individuals.
"This is embarrassing from idiots like Loomer whose own focus now is just desperately trying to get where we were," Ellis concluded her scathing response. Loomer made waves in the MAGA world when it was reported that the Trump campaign was heavily considering hiring her.
After Loomer faced backlash for labeling Islam a "cancer" — and wore a Star of David patch while protesting outside of Twitter's headquarters — the Trump campaign walked back their decision.