Fired Truth Social Exec-Turned-Barista Hands Over 150,000 Documents to the Feds On Donald Trump
A whistleblower who was fired from his position as executive VP at Donald Trump's Truth Social turned over 150,000 documents regarding the social media platform to federal investigators, RadarOnline.com has learned.
38-year-old Will Wilkerson oversaw the development of the conservative Twitter alternative — now he's reportedly working at a Starbucks in North Carolina for $16 an hour.
Wilkerson's cushy job with Trump, along with stock options to potentially make him a millionaire, all went down the drain after he decided to distance himself from Truth Social and warn investors in the company that they might be at risk of losing their investments.
Despite the potential financial gain he had while working for Trump, Wilkerson said he was more focused on doing what he believes is "right."
"I made the conscious decision. I knew the risks ... especially in regard to retaliation. But I don't think I could have sat back and stayed quiet, even if I was compensated handsomely for doing so. I'm here and I'm not going away," he told the Washington Post. "Ultimately, you know, I just want to do what's right."
Wilkerson cut a deal with the state investigators and has become a federally-protected whistleblower, turning over contracts and emails to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the Post, one of the emails submitted to investigators was an exchange between Wilkerson and the platform's co-founder Andy Litinsky, who was allegedly fired as payback for refusing to hand over some of his shares to former first lady Melania Trump.
The former President was already gifted 90% of the company's shares, valued at millions of dollars, in exchange for the use of his name and some form of "partnership."
Former Republican congressman and Truth Social's chief executive, Devin Nunes, sued Wilkerson for defamation in a court in Florida.
Nunes claims in his filing that he had been subjected to "anxiety," "mental anguish" and "emotional distress" as a result of Wilkerson's comments regarding his tenure at the company.
Wilkerson struggled to find work after being fired from Truth Social, supposedly applying for hundreds of jobs before landing a gig at the popular coffee shop, a company he had previously worked at as a barista in his 20s.
