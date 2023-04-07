Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene RAILS Against Trump Hiring Anti-Muslim Activist Laura Loomer
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said under no condition should Laura Loomer be hired on the Trump team, declaring "she can not be trusted" in a scathing Twitter post.
As RadarOnline.com reported on Friday, the former president recently told aides to hire the far-right and anti-Muslim activist who has expressed her unwavering support for Trump and his political aspirations.
Greene, U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, warned against proceeding with the recruit amid Trump's legal woes and 2024 bid, tweeting on April 7 that "Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar."
Loomer has notably been involved in a number of controversies due to her outspoken views, having described Islam as a "cancer" and stance as a white nationalist.
"Yes. I'm pro-white nationalism," Loomer said prior to the New York Times report on her potential hire. "But there's a difference between white nationalism and white supremacy. Right? And a lot of liberals and left-wing globalist Marxist Jews don't understand that."
Greene is among the critics who worry about the impact of Loomer joining the Trump crew, especially as he faces 34 felony counts for a 2016 hush-money case.
"She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle," claimed Greene. "She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes."
"She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous [Mar-a-Lago] dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she's running to Trump," Greene added.
The politician said she will "make sure he knows" before signing on the dotted line, concluding, "Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch."
Loomer has spoken out in response, RadarOnline.com can confirm, sharing a press statement this afternoon. "During this period of Passover and Holy Week, I think Americans should be taking the time to come together, not tear each other apart."
"In context, I scarcely think I merit time as a news item, because of the opinions of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, or Kevin McCarthy," wrote the investigative journalist and public figure. "It's an unwanted, unnecessary, and unbecoming distraction, and I urge them to desist in the name of national as well as movement-wide unity."
Loomer said she is aware "a lot of people don't like me" in a prior tweet, adding, "But many more do like me. Including President Trump."
"I have been nothing but LOYAL, DEDICATED, AND EFFECTIVE to and for President Trump," she doubled down. "All I do and will continue to do is fight for him. Those who attack me have hidden agendas."