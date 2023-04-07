Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene RAILS Against Trump Hiring Anti-Muslim Activist Laura Loomer

Loomer has spoken out in response, RadarOnline.com can confirm, sharing a press statement this afternoon. "During this period of Passover and Holy Week, I think Americans should be taking the time to come together, not tear each other apart."

"In context, I scarcely think I merit time as a news item, because of the opinions of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, or Kevin McCarthy," wrote the investigative journalist and public figure. "It's an unwanted, unnecessary, and unbecoming distraction, and I urge them to desist in the name of national as well as movement-wide unity."

Loomer said she is aware "a lot of people don't like me" in a prior tweet, adding, "But many more do like me. Including President Trump."

"I have been nothing but LOYAL, DEDICATED, AND EFFECTIVE to and for President Trump," she doubled down. "All I do and will continue to do is fight for him. Those who attack me have hidden agendas."