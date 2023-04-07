Ex-Prez Donald Trump Recruits Anti-Muslim Activist & 'Ride-Or-Die' Supporter Laura Loomer For 2024 Campaign
Former president Donald Trump has asked staffers to hire anti-Muslim activist and "ride-or-die" supporter Laura Loomer to work on his 2024 campaign, an opportunity she has since described as an "honor."
RadarOnline.com has learned the 45th commander-in-chief is recruiting Loomer to support his candidacy following her recent appearance at his post-arraignment speech.
Trump addressed a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence on Tuesday hours after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from a 2016 hush money case leading up to his presidency.
Insiders with knowledge on the matter said the deal with Loomer is not yet signed in stone as some aides fear her hire could negatively impact Trump's chances.
Loomer, in her own statement, told The New York Times that she would not comment on "private conversations" she had with Trump out of respect for him.
Meanwhile, a rep for Trump would not confirm or deny either, but said, "It will take everyone rowing in the same direction in order to beat Biden and take our country back."
Over the years, controversy has followed the Censored: How the West Became Soviet Russia author and white nationalist, who once described Islam as a "cancer."
She made headlines while being banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, over her controversial comments.
Loomer, who had a second failed run for Congress last fall, explained the ride-sharing dispute was her responding to a Muslim driver "throwing me out of an Uber for being a Jew on Rosh Hashana."
Critics have highlighted her recent remarks on Trump's anticipated challenger Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, claiming they want "to play the 'cancer survivor' card to make people think they are untouchable from criticism."
She blasted the couple via Twitter in February, writing, "Ron and Casey DeSantis are social climbers who will NEVER be Donald and Melania Trump."
"The president knows I have always been a Trump loyalist," Loomer told the publication, sharing her dedication to help him win re-election. "I know a lot of people don't like me, but that's their problem, not mine."
"I will continue to be a ride-or-die Trump supporter. Trump deserves loyalty and he deserves to have loyal people working for him who do not leak to the press."