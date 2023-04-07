Ex-Prez Donald Trump Recruits Anti-Muslim Activist & 'Ride-Or-Die' Supporter Laura Loomer For 2024 Campaign

Trump addressed a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence on Tuesday hours after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from a 2016 hush money case leading up to his presidency.

Insiders with knowledge on the matter said the deal with Loomer is not yet signed in stone as some aides fear her hire could negatively impact Trump's chances.

Loomer, in her own statement, told The New York Times that she would not comment on "private conversations" she had with Trump out of respect for him.