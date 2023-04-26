Trumps in Turmoil: Ivanka FIRES Family Attorney, Officially Splits From Donald & Brothers

As this outlet reported, James filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit against Donald, accusing the former commander-in-chief, Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr., as well as $45's real estate firm and its top executives of falsely inflating property values to obtain cheaper loans.

She's seeking to "permanently" bar Donald and his three oldest kids from doing business in the state. While the Trumps have denied her accusations of "numerous acts of fraud," Ivanka took a stand by separating herself from her famous family.