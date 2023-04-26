Trumps in Turmoil: Ivanka FIRES Family Attorney, Officially Splits From Donald & Brothers
Donald Trump's family is falling apart as he continues his crusade for the 2024 presidential bid. After dumping her daddy on the campaign trail, the ex-president's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has fired the attorney representing her brothers Eric and Don Jr. in the Trumps' legal battle with New York Attorney General Letitia James, RadarOnline.com has discovered, officially driving an even bigger wedge between the former first family.
As this outlet reported, James filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit against Donald, accusing the former commander-in-chief, Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr., as well as $45's real estate firm and its top executives of falsely inflating property values to obtain cheaper loans.
She's seeking to "permanently" bar Donald and his three oldest kids from doing business in the state. While the Trumps have denied her accusations of "numerous acts of fraud," Ivanka took a stand by separating herself from her famous family.
Newly filed documents obtained by Forbes revealed the former first daughter dropped attorneys Clifford Robert and Michael Farina of Robert & Robert, the legal team representing Eric and Don Jr. in the legal war.
Ivanka informed the court that she will now be represented by Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders from here on out, seemingly showing they are no longer a united family front.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Ivanka has been taking a step back from her father and brothers after announcing she will not support Donald on his quest to become president again.
Ivanka brought shame to her family when she publically declared she didn't want anything to do with her dad's 2024 presidential campaign, even after he begged her to back him.
This outlet also discovered that Donald and his sons felt the mother of three crossed the line when she and Jared, both 41, voluntarily testified at the Jan. 6th congressional committee, with the former first daughter telling investigators she didn't believe the 2020 election was stolen — despite her famous father's repeated and unsubstantiated claims.
"Donald was furious with Ivanka," blabbed the source, adding that "Donnie and Eric considered her testimony a betrayal."
The insider said, "They believe she and Jared have chosen sides — and it ain't with them."