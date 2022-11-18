Carefree Ivanka Trump Works The Wakeboard After Ditching Daddy Donald On Campaign Trail
Ivanka Trump has no regrets about leaving her dad Donald high and dry on the campaign trail. The 41-year-old mom of three looked carefree and happy for the first time in a while as she wakeboarded in Miami on Thursday, two days after her famous father announced he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 against his eldest daughter's wishes, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ivanka flashed a smile while jumping on a wakeboard and busting a move without her children or husband, former Trump administration adviser Jared Kushner, in sight. Instead of her family, the former first daughter was spotted arriving for the outing with her team, who encouraged her to let loose amid Donald's bid announcement.
In the photos obtained by The Post, Ivanka rode the waves like a professional but got knocked off a few times. She was a great sport about it and laughed at herself the whole time. When she had enough of the water, Donald's daughter, who doubled dipped as his senior advisor during his presidency, dried off and slipped into a black beach dress.
She was photographed on the dock, heading home after her wakeboard session.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivanka has no plans to be involved in politics from here on out — despite her father's desperate pleas for support.
She was noticeably absent from his bid announcement at Mar-a-Lago, just days after her half-sister, Tiffany Trump, said "I do" on the lawn of the family's famous estate.
Ivanka later discussed her reasoning behind ditching her daddy's campaign.
“I love my father very much,” she wrote this week. “This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”
One pal told The Post that Ivanka wants a "normal life" after four years of living in hell during Donald's presidency.
“Ivanka hated all the criticism and the threats, and was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them," the source said, adding that "she’s unhappy about becoming a political target."
Donald won't take no for an answer, with sources claiming he spent most of Tiffany's wedding trying to convince Ivanka and Jared to get on board for 2024, but his eldest daughter "isn't budging.”
As for the ex-president, Donald has even more obstacles to overcome as most of the party has turned their back on him.