Squabbling Siblings: Ivanka Trump's Brothers Feel She 'Betrayed The Family' In The Months Leading Up To Daddy Donald's Arrest
Ivanka Trump's brothers feel as if she's "betrayed" the family leading up to their father, Donald Trump's arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim Ivanka is on the outs with Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39, since swearing off Donald's 2024 political campaign after their dad begged her to back him.
"The result is Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps," spilled an insider. "And she's begun to have regrets. She didn't sign up to be a pariah in her own family!"
The mother of three's siblings felt she crossed the line when she and her husband, Jared Kushner, both 41, voluntarily testified at the January congressional committee.
"Donald was furious with Ivanka," shared the source, adding that "Donnie and Eric considered her testimony a betrayal."
The insider blabbed, "They believe she and Jared have chosen sides — and it ain't with them. It's with all their glittery, gala-going friends who don't happen to like Donald all that much."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivanka's marriage to Jared is suffering amid the battle with her brothers.
"Jared is riding high now with the success of his new investment firm, which scored a $2 billion windfall from the Saudis," said the source. "He doesn't want to hear Ivanka second-guessing herself over siding with him instead of her family.
When it comes to Trump's legal issues, insiders claimed Jared's point of view is that Donald "brought all of these problems upon himself."
The well-connected source said Ivanka's husband has no regrets. "Jared believes he and Ivanka did the best thing for their own family by turning their backs on his father-in-law," the pal said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was arrested and fingerprinted at New York Criminal Court on Tuesday before his arraignment — where he pled not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in connection to hush money payments allegedly paid to two women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 presidential election.
Ivanka seemed to stand by her father, despite her husband's wishes, by visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago days before he jetted off to NYC to surrender himself.