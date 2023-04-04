Ivanka Trump's Marriage To Jared Kushner 'Falling Apart' Amid Daddy Donald's Indictment: Source

Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner is coming apart at the seams, RadarOnline.com has learned, as sources say the sniping spouses are at each other throats amid Donald Trump's indictment drama.

"It's all falling apart," dished an insider, calling their relationship "toxic."

"They're always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public," the source said.