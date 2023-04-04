Ivanka Trump's Marriage To Jared Kushner 'Falling Apart' Amid Daddy Donald's Indictment: Source
Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner is coming apart at the seams, RadarOnline.com has learned, as sources say the sniping spouses are at each other throats amid Donald Trump's indictment drama.
"It's all falling apart," dished an insider, calling their relationship "toxic."
"They're always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public," the source said.
Sources squealed the once rock-solid 13-year union began to crumble after Donald lost the 2020 presidential election, triggering the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.
"Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children," a pal shared.
"They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window," the source explained.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivanka declared she didn't want anything to do with her dad's 2024 presidential campaign, even after he begged her to back him.
We've learned that the mother of three crossed the line when she and Jared, both 41, voluntarily testified at the Jan. 6th congressional committee, with the former first daughter telling investigators she didn't believe the 2020 election was stolen — despite her famous father's repeated and unsubstantiated claims.
"Donald was furious with Ivanka," blabbed the source.
As Ivanka struggles to choose her own family over her estranged blood relatives, Jared has apparently turned a cold shoulder — even though the twosome have been pictured holding hands in Maimi.
Trump's arraignment on Tuesday doesn't help the troubled couple's convicted feelings.
"Jared is riding high now with the success of his new investment firm, which scored a $2 billion windfall from the Saudis," said the source. "He doesn't want to hear Ivanka second-guessing herself over siding with him instead of her family.
"From his point of view, Donald brought all of these problems upon himself. Jared believes he and Ivanka did the best thing for their own family by turning their backs on his father-in-law."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump will be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. He faces multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury in connection to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
This will be the first time a current or ex-president has faced criminal charges in American history. Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty, with his legal team prepared to take action amid fears the judge will impose a gag order.