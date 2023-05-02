Globetrotting Governor: Who Paid for Ron DeSantis' Overseas Travel?

As constituents watched Governor Ron DeSantis embark on a costly overseas political trip, Florida lawmakers refused to name who was responsible for fronting the bill for his extensive travel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite Governor DeSantis' office's insistence that taxpayer dollars were not used to fund his out-of-state travel, more questions than answers have been raised, as the Florida lawmaker ramped up efforts for what appeared to be a presidential campaign.