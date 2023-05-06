Pressure Mounts for CNN's Kaitlan Collins Ahead of Donald Trump Interview: Sit-down Heralded as ‘High-wire Act’ for Network’s Rising Star
The pressure is reportedly mounting for rising CNN star Kaitlan Collins as she prepares to interview former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising interview will mark the first time Trump has appeared on CNN in seven years and it comes as the former president works to garner more support for his 2024 White House bid.
According to a press release for the May 10 interview, Collins will question the former president-turned-2024 presidential hopeful in a town hall-style event at St. Anselm College before a live audience of New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s interview with Collins and CNN next week marks a rare opportunity for the network as new CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht works to salvage the already struggling news outlet.
The Trump interview will also mark a rare opportunity for Collins who, besides her recent role as co-host of CNN This Morning alongside Poppy Harlow, worked as a White House correspondent for CNN throughout Trump’s one-term presidency.
“Collins will have to very delicately thread a needle between challenging Trump on his conspiratorial bulls--t and moderating a town hall discussion that avoids a trainwreck,” wrote Mediaite reporter Colby Hall regarding Collins’ town hall interview with Trump next week.
“Interviewing a controversial and polarizing character is an almost impossible job: no matter how tough you are on the subject, some critics will say you gave that person a pass,” Hall continued.
"Conversely, being too tough on a subject can torpedo an interview if done without enough discipline.”
Next week’s interview with Trump will also be a “big deal” for Licht because it will not only mark the first time Trump has appeared on CNN since his 2016 presidential campaign, but it comes as Licht works to move the network away from the “partisan theatrics” CNN “became known for” under Licht’s predecessor, Jeff Zucker.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Collins’ upcoming Q&A with the former president will not be the first time she is faced with an interview “high-wire act.”
Last week, the rising CNN star was tasked with confronting Dr. Anthony Fauci over his claims that the national Covid-19 mask mandate did not protect nearly as many Americans as initially believed.
“Fortune favors the bold,” Hall said regarding next week’s precarious town hall event, “and both Trump and CNN could use a little fortune at the moment.”