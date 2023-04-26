CNN's Kaitlan Collins Confronts Dr. Anthony Fauci Over Covid-19 Mask Mandates: ‘Do You Think the Mask Mandates Were a Mistake?’

Collins and Fauci’s surprising conversation came just after a profile and interview about Fauci was published in New York Times Magazine on Monday.

Collins focused on that particular quote when the 82-year-old immunologist appeared on CNN This Morning this week, asking whether Fauci believed the mask mandates put in place during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic were a mistake.

“From a broad public-health standpoint, at the population level, masks work at the margins — maybe 10 percent,” Fauci told the Times. “But for an individual who religiously wears a mask, a well-fitted KN95 or N95, it’s not at the margin. It really does work.”

“You know, I don’t want to say a mistake,” Fauci responded, “but I think we really need to remember next time where we’re confronted with this, that when you have a situation where there’s doubt in the minds of some people about whether something works or not, we better try to reach out and be a better explainer of why we feel these things are important.”

“Because whenever, particularly in our country, with our free spirit, which we all embrace, that people being told what to do very often has the opposite effect,” he continued. “That’s what I was referring to in that interview.”