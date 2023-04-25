Heartless: CNN's Poppy Harlow & Kaitlan Collins Cheerfully Wish Don Lemon 'Well' In First Show After His Firing

Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins seemed way too cheerful to return to television for the first time since their CNN This Morning cohost Don Lemon was axed without warning. The two newswomen appeared gleeful when addressing Don's absence on Tuesday's program, wishing their ex-colleague "good luck" following a series of scandals that reportedly led to his firing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Poppy and Kaitlan — who each had their run-ins with Lemon — smiled while speeding through the introduction without the embattled anchor, devoting only 39 seconds to his departure.

"Well, good morning, everyone. It is Tuesday, April 25th. Welcome to CNN this morning. We’re so glad you’re with us. We do begin, though, with news about this show. As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon. In a statement, CNN CEO Chris Licht thanked Don for his contributions over the past 17 years, writing in part, Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and we’ll be cheering him on in his future endeavors," she stated.

"Absolutely. Of course, Don was a big part of this show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris. We wish him the best," she said.

Kaitlan — who reportedly wanted to work with Don "as little as possible" after he "screamed" at her following their December 8 broadcast —chimed in.

"Yeah, we certainly do. Don was one of my first friends here at CNN, and I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here. And I wish him all good things ahead," Poppy responded. "Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show. We are so proud of the dedicated team that works around the clock to bring you the news every morning. And our priority is you, the viewer. We’re grateful you welcome us into your home each morning."

Kaitlan took it from there, tying up their short-lived Lemon tribute with a nice little bow.