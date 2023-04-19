Cable News Brawl: Don Lemon Explodes On GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy For 'Splaining' Black History
A war erupted on cable news when CNN's Don Lemon went head-to-head with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on hard-hitting topics like civil rights, guns, and the NRA, later losing his cool with the Republican for "splaining" Black history to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lemon especially took issue with Ramaswamy's view on the Civil War, claiming the battle was fought so Black Americans could own guns.
The temperature on the CNN This Morning set heated up when Poppy Harlow questioned Ramaswamy on his recent NRA speech, in which the presidential hopeful accused Democrats of wanting to put Black people "back in chains."
After he spoke his piece and referred to Poppy, Lemon, and his own skin tone, Harlow asked a quiet Lemon if he had anything to add.
"I don’t really see what one has to do with the other, especially considering and using the Civil War to talk about Black Americans. That war was not fought for Black people to have guns," Lemon stated, launching the two into a smackdown discussion.
"That war was fought for Black people to have freedoms in this country. Yeah, actually, that’s why the Civil War was fought," Ramaswamy responded, before telling Don, "Actually, you know, funny fact is, Black people did not get to enjoy the other freedoms until their Second Amendment rights were secured. And I think that that’s one of the lessons that."
When Lemon replied, "But Black people still aren’t allowed to enjoy the freedoms," Ramaswamy came back with, "I disagree with you on that, Don. I disagree with that. And I think you’re doing a disservice to our country by failing to recognize the fact that we have you."
His response seemed to agitate an already irate lemon.
"When you are in Black skin and then you live in this country. Then you can disagree with me, but we’re not. You mentioned there are three different shades of melanin here?" Don launched back.
The two continued with their heated back-and-forth.
"I know the freedoms Black and white, that Black people don’t have in this country and that Black people do have," Lemon told Ramaswamy, who triggered Don when he replied, "Well, here’s where you and I have a different point of view. I think we should be able to express our views regardless of the color of our skin. We should have this debate without me, regarding you as a Black man."
"It’s insulting that you’re," Don said before Ramaswamy interrupted him. Finishing his thought, Lemon continued, "That you’re sitting here whatever ethnicity you are splaining to me what it’s like to be Black in America."
Throughout the interview, the CNN anchor made it clear that he was insulted — but in the end, the men agreed to disagree.
All eyes have been on Lemon lately. The embattled anchor has been accused of having a history of misogynistic and "diva-like" behavior in the newsroom, even having an off-camera spat with his costar Kaitlan Collins in December that made headlines — and let's not forget the age-shaming scandal that insulted most women across the country.