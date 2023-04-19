Cable News Brawl: Don Lemon Explodes On GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy For 'Splaining' Black History

A war erupted on cable news when CNN's Don Lemon went head-to-head with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on hard-hitting topics like civil rights, guns, and the NRA, later losing his cool with the Republican for "splaining" Black history to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lemon especially took issue with Ramaswamy's view on the Civil War, claiming the battle was fought so Black Americans could own guns.