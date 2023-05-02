Gayle King & Charles Barkley’s CNN Show ‘Last Chance’ For CEO Chris Licht As Network's Struggles Worsen: Sources

“This new team better attract eyeballs or Chris is likely history, especially with recently fired Don Lemon hunting for his head,” said the source.

Barkley, 60, a huge star on sister network TNT’s NBA Tip-Off, recently signed a $100 million deal. Meanwhile, Gayle has been mired in third place with her show, CBS Mornings. Her $12 million contract to do a single CNN show a week has staffers in revolt after the network axed 400 jobs in December and pulled the plug on streaming service CNN+ just one month after launch.