Embattled CNN Boss Chris Licht Gets Into ‘TENSE’ Showdown With Network Critic At Washington D.C. Shindig

CNN boss Chris Licht was involved in a “tense” showdown last week when confronted by a network critic at an exclusive event in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come less than one year after Licht took over as CEO of CNN in April 2022, the embattled network chairman reportedly engaged in a “tense but respectful exchange” with Puck’s Dylan Byers in Washington on Wednesday night.