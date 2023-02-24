'CNN This Morning' Ratings Jump During Don Lemon's Hiatus

CNN anchor Don Lemon took a multi-day hiatus from his seat behind the table at CNN This Morning. The anchor's on-air break resulted in increased ratings for the network after many critics called for his removal altogether, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lemon, 56, came under fire after he said presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was "past her prime," among a slew of awkward moments and argumentative dialogue with his colleagues.