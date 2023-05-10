CNN Uses Staffer to Impersonate Donald Trump in Mock Debates With Anchor Kaitlin Collins Ahead of Town Hall

Donald Trump's town hall forum on CNN is just hours away and the network is going above and beyond to prepare for the event, RadarOnline.com has learned, having a senior staffer portray the former president in prep sessions to gear up for the verbal sparring that undoubtedly lies ahead.

The event kicking off at 8 PM is expected to be "ratings gold," with anchor Kaitlan Collins serving as moderator, having been known to publicly clash with the Republican frontrunner. It will mark Trump's first appearance on the network since his 2016 presidential campaign.