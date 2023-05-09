Ex-Prez Donald Trump Found Liable for Sexual Abuse in Battle With E. Jean Carroll, Author Awarded $5 Million in Damages

After two hours of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict in the civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll against ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Manhattan jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and battery against Carroll. The jury awarded the former magazine columnist $2 million in damages for the sexual assault and $3 million in damages for defamation.

While Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and forcefully touching Carroll in the 1990s, the jury did not unanimously agree on Carroll's allegation that the former president raped her.