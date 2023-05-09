Ex-Prez Donald Trump Found Liable for Sexual Abuse in Battle With E. Jean Carroll, Author Awarded $5 Million in Damages
After two hours of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict in the civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll against ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Manhattan jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and battery against Carroll. The jury awarded the former magazine columnist $2 million in damages for the sexual assault and $3 million in damages for defamation.
While Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and forcefully touching Carroll in the 1990s, the jury did not unanimously agree on Carroll's allegation that the former president raped her.
Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996. Trump not only denied the allegation but hit back at Carroll by accusing her of fabricating the story — and claimed that she "wasn't his type."
Trump continued to defame Carroll online and continued to make public remarks on the former columnist on his social platform, Truth Social. Trump claimed on multiple instances that he did not even know who Carroll was.
Despite strongly insisting that he was innocent, Trump refused to appear in court during the civil case's trial.
While Trump was not present at trial, a video deposition was played to the court which proved to be damning for the GOP frontrunner.
In his recorded deposition, Trump was asked about comments he made in the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape. In the clip, Trump boasted about his celebrity status to then-host Billy Bush, during which he famously talked about being able to grab women by the "p----."
When Carroll's lawyers questioned Trump about the hot mic moment, Trump maintained his position that celebrities are given a pass.
"Well, that’s what — if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true, unfortunately, or fortunately," Trump said.
Following Tuesday's jury verdict, Trump took to Truth Social to once again bash Carroll, despite a jury just awarding her damages for defamation.
"I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS," Trump wrote in his signature all-caps style. "THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE — A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"